85-year-old Waterloo man dies after Wednesday crash

An 85-year-old Waterloo man died Wednesday as a result of a collision, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

At about 4 p.m., WRPS say they responded to the crash at the intersection of University Avenue East and Lincoln Road in Waterloo. A 24-year-old Guelph man was driving a Toyota Sienna minivan east on Universtiy, and hit a Nissan Sentra which was stopped on Lincoln.

The driver of the Sentra, the 85-year-old man, was airlifted to another hospital, and later died, police say.

The intersection was closed for several hours due to investigation. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS's Traffic Unit, or Crime Stoppers.