November home sales in Kitchener-Waterloo second-best on record

The 483 residential properties sold in Kitchener-Waterloo last month represent the second-best November on record, according to the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors monthly market update.

According to the numbers, home sales were up 14.2 per cent in November compared with the same month last year, and up 19 per cent compared with the previous 10-year November average of 406.

The average sale price of all residential properties sold in November increased 7.6 per cent, to $477,526, compared with the same month a year ago. Detached homes sold for an average price of $580,551, an increase of 12.8 per cent compared with November last year.

Brian Santos, newly appointed president of the Realtors’ association, said the prospect of further interest-rate increases could be partly responsible for the surge.

“Waterloo region continues to be a very desirable place for purchasing a home,” Santos said in the update. “Affordability is a concern in Waterloo Region as we continue to see prices increase, especially for detached homes. While we believe this is more a reflection of our region being discovered by buyers from the GTA, it is resulting in more entry-level clients pursuing condominiums and townhomes. Combined with an ongoing tight supply of listings buyers are facing continued upward pressure on sale prices in the region.”

Realtors listed 597 residential properties in K-W and area in last month, a 1.1 per cent decrease compared with November last year but 18.2 per cent above the historical 10-year average of 505. However, the number of active residential listings on MLS to the end of November totalled 888, which is 12.8 per cent lower than November of last year and 449 units fewer than the previous 10-year average of 1,337 listings for November.

November’s sales included 265 detached (up 9.5 per cent compared with November 2017) and 152 condominium units (up 52 per cent), which includes any property regardless of style (i.e. semis, townhomes, apartment, detached, etc.). Sales also included 27 semi-detached homes (down 46 per cent) and 31 freehold townhouses (up 14.8 per cent).

The average sale price for an apartment-style condominium was $305,334, an increase of 10 per cent. Townhomes and semis sold for an average of $361,177 (down two per cent) and $416,878 (up 10.7 per cent), respectively.

Santos, a broker with Peak Realty Ltd., has been appointed to serve as president of the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors for a one-year term.

Santos is a second-generation real estate agent, with a decade of real estate experience in Waterloo region. He is a managing broker of Peak Realty’s five offices serving the Waterloo region and Stratford area. An active volunteer, Santos has held numerous leadership roles, including serving on downtown Kitchener’s action advisory committee, as well as several committees at both the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors and the Ontario Real Estate Association.