Losing my religion: Region's churches could be at a crossroads as congregations and buildings age

Editor's note: This is the first part of a series looking at churches in Kitchener and Waterloo Region and the future of worship.
If Trinity United Church’s situation is anything like others, there could be a major shift coming when it comes to faith gatherings in Waterloo Region.
The sale of the structure at 74 Frederick St. was years in the making, but it came to a sobering conclusion two weeks ago when demolition started on the 112-year-old building. The demolition makes way for what will be the highest building in the region, a 33-storey condo development by In8 Developments.
While Trinity United is just one congregation in downtown Kitchener to leave its current abode, it could be the start of a trend as both church goers and buildings age.
“It’s a difficult journey for our congregation,” said Katherine Bitzer, the church’s board chair. “But churches have been through it before and I think it’s just a time where congregations are having to adjust to the new realities outside of their walls.”
Going back more than 40 years, there were plans to change the use of the space of Trinity United Church. There were efforts to redevelop and change the model of the church to include social services or affordable housing, but none of those efforts went forward.
The beginning of the end for Trinity United was when a chapel became water damaged about five years ago and there was a decision made to not repair that section of the building. On top of that, challenges with an ancient boiler system, as well as concerns about plumbing and the quality of the roof led the congregation to vote almost unanimously to sell the building.
The congregation originally agreed to sell with conditions that they would be able to operate in the same space, but an offer wasn't considered financially feasible. A developer offered to redevelop the land and rent space back to Trinity United, but at a cost it couldn't afford.
In July 2017, the congregation voted again to sell the property without conditions.
“It was a difficult decision, but it was a good decision. It freed us from the burden of that building,” said Mark Breathwaite, the church’s transition team member.
Nearby at 32 Weber St. W., Zion United Church has left its building, as it was sold to a developer in 2015. The developer who bought it, however, says there are no plans to demolish the building. Similar to Trinity United, the former Zion United is situated in a prime location for light rail transit access and its proximity to the quickly-growing tech hub in downtown Kitchener’s west end.
With skyrocketing land values in the core areas of Kitchener and Waterloo, coupled with aging congregations and structures, more could be on their way out.
“I don’t see how other congregations in Waterloo Region faced with the same challenges … some of them are going to reach the same conclusion we reached,” said Keith Summers, the church’s director of communications.
Within a 600-metre radius of Trinity United’s now-demolished location, there are at least 18 different places of worship.
While some congregations are shrinking — Trinity has almost 200 members and has about 50-60 who show up for worship on Sundays — there is a role for them to fill, says Bitzer.
“Faith groups are an important thread in the fabric of the community and if you remove those threads, there’s a weaker community,” she said.
But, as the group from Trinity agreed, churches do need to find their place in the community again, regardless of the denomination.
Worship will always be a big part of it, but outside of that, what is it that they are being called to do and to be at this time?
When it comes to next steps for Trinity, there is no specific plan, but there is a "direction." They may rebuild elsewhere and they have also looked into the possibility of merging with another church.
Breathwaite says that although the congregation doesn’t have a permanent home right now, it’s not the building that makes it.
“What we need to bear in mind is that the church is not a building. The church is people and its committed people and we’re still here. We’ve sold our building, it’s come down and we’re in a period of grieving, but we’re still here.”
Editor's note: This is the first part of a series looking at churches in Kitchener and Waterloo Region and the future of worship.
If Trinity United Church’s situation is anything like others, there could be a major shift coming when it comes to faith gatherings in Waterloo Region.
The sale of the structure at 74 Frederick St. was years in the making, but it came to a sobering conclusion two weeks ago when demolition started on the 112-year-old building. The demolition makes way for what will be the highest building in the region, a 33-storey condo development by In8 Developments.
While Trinity United is just one congregation in downtown Kitchener to leave its current abode, it could be the start of a trend as both church goers and buildings age.
“It’s a difficult journey for our congregation,” said Katherine Bitzer, the church’s board chair. “But churches have been through it before and I think it’s just a time where congregations are having to adjust to the new realities outside of their walls.”
Going back more than 40 years, there were plans to change the use of the space of Trinity United Church. There were efforts to redevelop and change the model of the church to include social services or affordable housing, but none of those efforts went forward.
The beginning of the end for Trinity United was when a chapel became water damaged about five years ago and there was a decision made to not repair that section of the building. On top of that, challenges with an ancient boiler system, as well as concerns about plumbing and the quality of the roof led the congregation to vote almost unanimously to sell the building.
The congregation originally agreed to sell with conditions that they would be able to operate in the same space, but an offer wasn't considered financially feasible. A developer offered to redevelop the land and rent space back to Trinity United, but at a cost it couldn't afford.
In July 2017, the congregation voted again to sell the property without conditions.
“It was a difficult decision, but it was a good decision. It freed us from the burden of that building,” said Mark Breathwaite, the church’s transition team member.
Nearby at 32 Weber St. W., Zion United Church has left its building, as it was sold to a developer in 2015. The developer who bought it, however, says there are no plans to demolish the building. Similar to Trinity United, the former Zion United is situated in a prime location for light rail transit access and its proximity to the quickly-growing tech hub in downtown Kitchener’s west end.
With skyrocketing land values in the core areas of Kitchener and Waterloo, coupled with aging congregations and structures, more could be on their way out.
“I don’t see how other congregations in Waterloo Region faced with the same challenges … some of them are going to reach the same conclusion we reached,” said Keith Summers, the church’s director of communications.
Within a 600-metre radius of Trinity United’s now-demolished location, there are at least 18 different places of worship.
While some congregations are shrinking — Trinity has almost 200 members and has about 50-60 who show up for worship on Sundays — there is a role for them to fill, says Bitzer.
“Faith groups are an important thread in the fabric of the community and if you remove those threads, there’s a weaker community,” she said.
But, as the group from Trinity agreed, churches do need to find their place in the community again, regardless of the denomination.
Worship will always be a big part of it, but outside of that, what is it that they are being called to do and to be at this time?
When it comes to next steps for Trinity, there is no specific plan, but there is a "direction." They may rebuild elsewhere and they have also looked into the possibility of merging with another church.
Breathwaite says that although the congregation doesn’t have a permanent home right now, it’s not the building that makes it.
“What we need to bear in mind is that the church is not a building. The church is people and its committed people and we’re still here. We’ve sold our building, it’s come down and we’re in a period of grieving, but we’re still here.”
Editor's note: This is the first part of a series looking at churches in Kitchener and Waterloo Region and the future of worship.
If Trinity United Church’s situation is anything like others, there could be a major shift coming when it comes to faith gatherings in Waterloo Region.
The sale of the structure at 74 Frederick St. was years in the making, but it came to a sobering conclusion two weeks ago when demolition started on the 112-year-old building. The demolition makes way for what will be the highest building in the region, a 33-storey condo development by In8 Developments.
While Trinity United is just one congregation in downtown Kitchener to leave its current abode, it could be the start of a trend as both church goers and buildings age.
“It’s a difficult journey for our congregation,” said Katherine Bitzer, the church’s board chair. “But churches have been through it before and I think it’s just a time where congregations are having to adjust to the new realities outside of their walls.”
Going back more than 40 years, there were plans to change the use of the space of Trinity United Church. There were efforts to redevelop and change the model of the church to include social services or affordable housing, but none of those efforts went forward.
The beginning of the end for Trinity United was when a chapel became water damaged about five years ago and there was a decision made to not repair that section of the building. On top of that, challenges with an ancient boiler system, as well as concerns about plumbing and the quality of the roof led the congregation to vote almost unanimously to sell the building.
The congregation originally agreed to sell with conditions that they would be able to operate in the same space, but an offer wasn't considered financially feasible. A developer offered to redevelop the land and rent space back to Trinity United, but at a cost it couldn't afford.
In July 2017, the congregation voted again to sell the property without conditions.
“It was a difficult decision, but it was a good decision. It freed us from the burden of that building,” said Mark Breathwaite, the church’s transition team member.
Nearby at 32 Weber St. W., Zion United Church has left its building, as it was sold to a developer in 2015. The developer who bought it, however, says there are no plans to demolish the building. Similar to Trinity United, the former Zion United is situated in a prime location for light rail transit access and its proximity to the quickly-growing tech hub in downtown Kitchener’s west end.
With skyrocketing land values in the core areas of Kitchener and Waterloo, coupled with aging congregations and structures, more could be on their way out.
“I don’t see how other congregations in Waterloo Region faced with the same challenges … some of them are going to reach the same conclusion we reached,” said Keith Summers, the church’s director of communications.
Within a 600-metre radius of Trinity United’s now-demolished location, there are at least 18 different places of worship.
While some congregations are shrinking — Trinity has almost 200 members and has about 50-60 who show up for worship on Sundays — there is a role for them to fill, says Bitzer.
“Faith groups are an important thread in the fabric of the community and if you remove those threads, there’s a weaker community,” she said.
But, as the group from Trinity agreed, churches do need to find their place in the community again, regardless of the denomination.
Worship will always be a big part of it, but outside of that, what is it that they are being called to do and to be at this time?
When it comes to next steps for Trinity, there is no specific plan, but there is a "direction." They may rebuild elsewhere and they have also looked into the possibility of merging with another church.
Breathwaite says that although the congregation doesn’t have a permanent home right now, it’s not the building that makes it.
“What we need to bear in mind is that the church is not a building. The church is people and its committed people and we’re still here. We’ve sold our building, it’s come down and we’re in a period of grieving, but we’re still here.”