Losing my religion: Region's churches could be at a crossroads as congregations and buildings age

Nearby at 32 Weber St. W., Zion United Church has left its building, as it was sold to a developer in 2015. The developer who bought it, however, says there are no plans to demolish the building. Similar to Trinity United, the former Zion United is situated in a prime location for light rail transit access and its proximity to the quickly-growing tech hub in downtown Kitchener’s west end.

With skyrocketing land values in the core areas of Kitchener and Waterloo, coupled with aging congregations and structures, more could be on their way out.

“I don’t see how other congregations in Waterloo Region faced with the same challenges … some of them are going to reach the same conclusion we reached,” said Keith Summers, the church’s director of communications.

Within a 600-metre radius of Trinity United’s now-demolished location, there are at least 18 different places of worship.

While some congregations are shrinking — Trinity has almost 200 members and has about 50-60 who show up for worship on Sundays — there is a role for them to fill, says Bitzer.

“Faith groups are an important thread in the fabric of the community and if you remove those threads, there’s a weaker community,” she said.

But, as the group from Trinity agreed, churches do need to find their place in the community again, regardless of the denomination.

Worship will always be a big part of it, but outside of that, what is it that they are being called to do and to be at this time?

When it comes to next steps for Trinity, there is no specific plan, but there is a "direction." They may rebuild elsewhere and they have also looked into the possibility of merging with another church.

Breathwaite says that although the congregation doesn’t have a permanent home right now, it’s not the building that makes it.

“What we need to bear in mind is that the church is not a building. The church is people and its committed people and we’re still here. We’ve sold our building, it’s come down and we’re in a period of grieving, but we’re still here.”