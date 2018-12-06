Cyber attack batters Christie Digital

"It's opportunistic activity, largely," Martin said. "The old saying adheres here — an ounce of prevention beats a pound of cure."

In just the past six months, eSentire detected more than 1.4 billion "raw signals" in its clients' digital traffic, representing potential threats or unwanted activity. That was filtered down to a few thousand more serious attempts that required intervention, Martin said.

In an interview with IT World Canada posted online in mid-November, Christie's senior manager of global infrastructure, Scott Elliott, discussed the steps the company takes to protect and back up its data.

The story stated that Christie has been able to recover more than once from ransomware attacks thanks to its backups. Paolini wouldn't comment on whether attacks had occurred in the past.

"It's a costly exercise to clean up from," Martin noted generally. "It can get into the tens, hundreds of thousands of dollars very quickly."

Christie said it's confident that customer information was not affected in the recent incident. Systems are coming back online, products are shipping and customers are being taken care of, Paolini said.

Christie also engaged outside experts to help speed up the recovery process.

"Lessons learned from this experience will be applied to our standard operating procedures," Paolini said. The company's top priority is to ensure that all systems are safe, secure and restored to normal operation.

"It's an unfortunate fact of life nowadays that these events happen," Paolini said. "It's annoying, but we're up and running and doing well."

bdavis@therecord.com

Twitter: @DavisRecord

bdavis@therecord.com

Twitter: @DavisRecord