Approximately 21 people displaced by fire at Kitchener townhouse complex

Approximately 21 people were displaced by a Friday morning fire at a Kitchener townhouse complex, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say that emergency services attended to 565 Belmont Ave. West at 3:52 a.m. for the fire, but there were no injuries, and all residents were evacuated.

Grand River Transit provided a bus for the residents and Red Cross was present to provide shelter and supplies.

Police say the fire appears to have been caused by an electrical problem, and the damage caused by the fire was estimated to be approximately $200,000