Two men charged with several drug and weapons offences in Kitchener

News 10:27 AM Kitchener Post

Two Kitchener men are facing several drug and weapon charges following a search warrant executed by Waterloo Regional Police on Thursday.

Police say they executed the warrant at a home on May Place in Kitchener, and as a result, seized quantities of suspected fentanyl, carfentanil, and methamphetamine. 

A pair of brass knuckles and numerous government issued identification documents were also found, according to WRPS. 

