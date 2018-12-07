Two men charged with several drug and weapons offences in Kitchener

Two Kitchener men are facing several drug and weapon charges following a search warrant executed by Waterloo Regional Police on Thursday.
Police say they executed the warrant at a home on May Place in Kitchener, and as a result, seized quantities of suspected fentanyl, carfentanil, and methamphetamine.
A pair of brass knuckles and numerous government issued identification documents were also found, according to WRPS.
