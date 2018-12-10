VIDEO: Altercation between St. Mary's students and security guard at nearby plaza

"Get your s*** and go. Get your s*** and leave," the security guard is heard saying to the young woman.

In the third video, other students become involved in the verbal altercation.

In the fourth video, the verbal altercation becomes heated, as another young woman hits the security guard in the face after he tried to grab the young woman he attempted to detain earlier.

At the peak of the altercation, Waterloo Regional Police Service arrived at the plaza and many of the students fled the area.

John Shewchuk, chief managing officer of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB), said the board is aware of the incident and school staff attended the shopping centre when police arrived. However, due to privacy laws, the school board cannot comment on whether or not students were disciplined.

"The school board expects WCDSB students to conduct themselves safely and respectfully, and within the bounds of the provincial code of conduct," said Shewchuk in an email. "In cases where students fail to do so, the board follows all appropriate WCDSB policies and procedures pertinent to the given situation."

The Waterloo Regional Police Service did not respond to a request for comment.