VIDEO: Altercation between St. Mary's students and security guard at nearby plaza

A series of videos showing an altercation between St. Mary's High School students and a Tone Gar security guard has made the rounds on social media.
The five videos, which show one security guard surrounded by teens, was posted on Instagram by a page called @519k.wposts on Thursday.
What happened before the video started is unknown, but it starts with the security guard telling a young woman to leave the property. When she refuses, he attempts to place her in handcuffs.
Warning: The videos contain graphic language
A struggle ensues and the young woman eventually gets away from the grasp of the security guard. Tone-Gar Security, the company whose security officer was assigned to that area, declined to comment on the matter. The security presence was requested by businesses in the plaza in order to control the loitering of students, according to the property management company.
“It’s just because we have a lot of tenants there that don’t necessarily deal with the students and they want to make sure they’re not loitering,” said Ken Lechter of Kingsley Developments, which manages the building.
"Push me again," the young woman is heard saying in the second video. After the security guard instructs her to leave the property, she shoves him with what appears to be dozens of bystanders watching and recording the altercation.
"Get your s*** and go. Get your s*** and leave," the security guard is heard saying to the young woman.
In the third video, other students become involved in the verbal altercation.
In the fourth video, the verbal altercation becomes heated, as another young woman hits the security guard in the face after he tried to grab the young woman he attempted to detain earlier.
At the peak of the altercation, Waterloo Regional Police Service arrived at the plaza and many of the students fled the area.
John Shewchuk, chief managing officer of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB), said the board is aware of the incident and school staff attended the shopping centre when police arrived. However, due to privacy laws, the school board cannot comment on whether or not students were disciplined.
"The school board expects WCDSB students to conduct themselves safely and respectfully, and within the bounds of the provincial code of conduct," said Shewchuk in an email. "In cases where students fail to do so, the board follows all appropriate WCDSB policies and procedures pertinent to the given situation."
The Waterloo Regional Police Service did not respond to a request for comment.
