1 of New Mexico's last drive-in theatres is set to close

CARLSBAD, N.M. — One of New Mexico's last drive-in theatres is set to close.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports the owner of the Fiesta Drive-In Theater in Carlsbad, New Mexico, announced this week he was shutting down the decades-old landmark on Sunday after selling the property.

Owner Sidney Light says it was time to move on after keeping the theatre open following the 2010 death of his father, Brad Light. He says his father started the drive-in as a hobby.

The Fiesta Drive-In was just one of two drive-ins still in operation in New Mexico.