Waterloo woman charged with DUI

A Waterloo woman has been charged with Impaired Driving following an arrest in October near Guelph Lake.

26-year-old Scarlett Keller was pulled over by the Wellington County OPP after they suspected she was driving drunk on October 28, 2018. OPP says Keller was pulled over in her black sedan after failing to drive in her lane.

A roadside screening test confirmed the OPP's suspicions.

A 90-day license suspension was handed out, and Keller was scheduled to appear in Guelph Court on Nov. 20, 2018.