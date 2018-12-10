Kitchener's Grand River Hospital recognized for supporting at-home kidney care

There’s no place like home for patients in Waterloo Region and Guelph-Wellington needing life-sustaining kidney care.

Care providers at Grand River Hospital (GRH) know that too, and have been recognized for supporting and encouraging patients to take kidney care into their own hands from the comforts of home.

GRH has exceeded the provincial target for the number of home dialysis patients, as set out by the Ontario Renal Network.

Donna Zudic, a renal patient at GRH, has been part of the home dialysis program for seven months and dialyzes six times a week from her home.

“I enjoy doing my dialysis at home, because it is more comfortable and convenient. It also makes me feel better knowing that the nurses are only a phone call away if I need them,” said Donna.

Home dialysis allows patients to manage their kidney disease in the comfort of their own home; patients receive on-site training at the hospital until they are comfortable with taking control of their own care.

“Part of the success of this program is all the support patients receive from our partners, including home and community nurses, as well as the Waterloo Wellington Local Health Integration Network,” said Kim Hendrick, director of the regional renal program at GRH.

GRH currently has more than 150 patients in the home dialysis program.

Home dialysis allows patients to feel increased independence and a greater degree of control over their disease and treatments. Home therapies are also gentler and better resemble the kidneys’ natural function.

“I feel empowered, because I am doing something for myself, and I feel good knowing it’s better for my health,” added Donna.