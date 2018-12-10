Crash involving two SUV's in Waterloo sends two to hospital with serious injuries

A crash in Waterloo involving two SUV's on Saturday at a gas station caused a man and woman to suffer serious injuries.
Waterloo Regional Police say the collision involved two SUV's at the gas station on King Street North.
A 67-year-old woman was driving a white SUV with a 73-year-old man through the parking lot, and she hit a grey SUV that was waiting in line for a crash, according to police. WRPS says the crash caused the white SUV to slide down a hill into a neighbourhood parking lot.
The occupants of the white SUV, both from Waterloo, were both sent to hospital. The woman was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, while the man was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The two adult occupants of the other SUV suffered minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing, while police are encouraging anyone that may have witnessed the crash to call the Traffic Office at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.
