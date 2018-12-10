Crash involving two SUVs in Waterloo sends two to hospital with serious injuries

A crash in Waterloo involving two SUVs on Saturday at a gas station caused a man and woman to suffer serious injuries.

Waterloo Regional Police say the collision involved two SUVs at the gas station on King Street North.

A 67-year-old woman was driving a white SUV with a 73-year-old man through the parking lot, and she hit a grey SUV that was waiting in line for a crash, according to police. WRPS says the crash caused the white SUV to slide down a hill into a neighbourhood parking lot.

The occupants of the white SUV, both from Waterloo, were both sent to hospital. The woman was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, while the man was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police.