New electric vehicle charging stations set for Yampa Valley

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Four more electric vehicle charging stations are headed to the Yampa Valley.

The Steamboat Pilot and Today reports two public charging stations soon will be installed in Steamboat Springs, at Alpine Bank and another unannounced location. Two more stations will be installed in yet-to-be-announced locations in Craig and Dinosaur.

Suzie Romig, energy outreach director at Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, says the new charging stations are "good for tourism" and "good for people to have confidence in buying an electric vehicle."

The U. S. Department of Energy Fuels Data Center says Electric vehicles produce no tailpipe carbon emissions and operate more efficiently than gas-powered engines.