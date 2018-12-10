Ottawa Street reconstruction to continue through winter to catch up

"It's been a challenging year, but we're going to work through the winter," MacDonald said.

The plan was to put the project on hold between December and April. Now the contractor will continue working to catch up to the original schedule that had all major construction done by 2019.

Work will begin on the remaining gravel stretch to David Bergey starting in mid-January, after the crew has a two-week hiatus, and then work will begin on the second section to Fischer-Hallman.

"It's much less intensive than the section we worked on this year," MacDonald said.

MacDonald said residents have been informed about how the project is progressing and changes to the schedule. The condition of the gravel road was monitored and graded when needed.

"Access has been maintained," MacDonald said. "The weather has made that more difficult."

Lewis said it's been a long and frustrating project for residents on Ottawa. "There's been a lot of dirt, been a lot of noise."

Lewis and her neighbours are never sure how they're going to be able to get to and from their home. She said sometimes the roadway is reduced to one lane and access at either end can be closed, requiring a lengthy detour to get home.

"I don't know which way we'll be coming next," Lewis said. "They're making it really inconvenient to get to our home."

Driving along the ripped up roadway is a challenge. The gravel surface is bumpy, motorists have gotten stuck in the mud, and they have to watch out for heavy equipment.

Lewis said she is trying to be understanding, but there seems to be little planning or sympathy for the inconvenienced residents.

"We're all furious when you leave and come home."

