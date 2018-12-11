Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend appears in Kitchener court

KITCHENER — A man who allegedly murdered his former girlfriend in her Kitchener apartment and then fled to the United States was in court on Monday for the start of his preliminary hearing.

Ager Hasan, 26, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Melinda Vasilije.

The 22-year-old was found dead on April 28, 2017, in her apartment at 38 Country Hill Dr., near Block Line Road. She had multiple stab wounds to her neck and chest.

With a beard and sideburns and wearing a suit jacket, Hasan sat handcuffed in the prisoner's box as the Crown outlined its version of what happened that day.

The Hamilton man looked straight ahead or down and showed no emotion. Family and friends of Vasilije sobbed as details of her death were read out.

A court order prevents publication of evidence at the preliminary hearing.

Hasan faces three other charges: breaking court orders to not possess weapons, to not be in Waterloo Region and to not contact Vasilije.

The day Vasilije died, Hasan drove to the U.S. and remained on the run until July 11, 2017, when the U.S. Secret Service arrested him in San Antonio, Texas, on a tip that he may be involved in counterfeit money.

They learned he was wanted in Canada. It then took more than five months to extradite him back to Canada.

The preliminary hearing, presided over by Justice Wayne Rabley, will give the Crown and defence the opportunity to question and cross-examine witnesses under oath and will determine if the prosecution's case is strong enough to go to trial.