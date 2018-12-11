Courtyard gardens: a kind of paradise behind faded walls

"I would see something in front of someone's house and I'd knock on the door and ask for a cutting," Luck said. "You'd see the ones over time that do well."

Modern designers and property owners also are paying more attention to how much water their gardens will use and how much work will be required to maintain them.

San Miguel uses well water stored in ancient aquifers, so it's chock full of salt and other minerals, Luck said.

Jeffry Weisman and Andrew Fisher first fell in love with the three jacaranda trees on the property they bought here in 2011.

"I grew up in L.A. with a jacaranda outside my window. It was minuscule compared to these that are 110 years old," Weisman said. "Nothing like an ancient tree to give scale and sculptural quality to a garden."

The main building on the couple's property was originally built in the 18th century as a tannery, so it's more open and less claustrophobic than most, Weisman explained. He said they designed the courtyard as a series of rooms, each with a theme and purpose, from the pool area to the dining terrace to the outdoor living room with fireplace.

"For the planting, it was critical that everything be easy to grow and native," he said.

"In our youth, we spent a lot of time trying to grow things that didn't want to grow, and we've learned better."

Alarcon said he still meets clients who want what they can't — or shouldn't — have.

"Gardens work as a dynamic unit. Everything should work with everything else," he said, adding that he encourages property owners to think past their immediate enjoyment to the mid- or long-term.

"Gardens don't remain the same. Even if you try to control it. Plants grow old, they die, they change."

___

Alfonso Alarcon: www.terralandscapedesign.com

Markus Luck: www.sozolandscape.com

Jeffry Weisman: www.fisherweisman.com

Andrew Fisher: www.andrewfisherart.com

By Kim Curtis, The Associated Press