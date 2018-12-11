Waterloo's most popular baby names in 2017

1. Noah

2. Liam

3. Benjamin

4. William

5. Logan

Top baby girl names in 2017- Ontario

1. Olivia

2. Emma

3. Charlotte

4. Ava

5. Amelia

"Choosing a name for your child is an important and personal decision for all parents. The lists of top baby names in Ontario is one way to help parents choose a name for their baby," said Bill Walker, minister of government and consumer services via media release "Having a baby is an unforgettable moment for parents, filled with overwhelming love and many sleepless nights. Ontario's government for the people is making life easier by making daycare more accessible, respecting their hard-earned tax dollars and investing in the right services for families."

The release also states that Marie and Joseph are the most popular names in Ontario in the last century.