Kitchener's most popular baby names in 2017 line up pretty closely with the most popular in the province.
Ontario revealed the list on Tuesday morning as part of its 100th anniversary recording names, and Olivia tops the list as most popular baby girl name, while Noah is most popular for baby boys.
Olivia was also Kitchener's most popular baby girl name while the names Lucas and Noah tied atop the list for boys. Here is a full list:
1. Olivia
2. Abigail
3. Amelia/Charlotte/Hannah/Sophia
4. Ava/Elizabeth/Emma/Nora/Sofia
5. Lily
1. Lucas/Noah
2. Lincoln/Logan
3.Benjamin/Connor/Leo
4. Oliver
5. Nathan/Owen/William
1. Noah
2. Liam
3. Benjamin
4. William
5. Logan
1. Olivia
2. Emma
3. Charlotte
4. Ava
5. Amelia
"Choosing a name for your child is an important and personal decision for all parents. The lists of top baby names in Ontario is one way to help parents choose a name for their baby," said Bill Walker, Minister of Government and Consumer Services via press release "Having a baby is an unforgettable moment for parents, filled with overwhelming love and many sleepless nights. Ontario's Government for the People is making life easier by making daycare more accessible, respecting their hard-earned tax dollars and investing in the right services for families."
The press release also states that Marie and Joseph are the most popular names in Ontario in the last century.
Here is the list for the most popular baby names in Waterloo in 2017.
