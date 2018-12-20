Tips for avoiding non-essential trips to the emergency department over the holidays

With family doctor offices and urgent care centres closing or reducing hours over the holidays, many people think emergency departments are the only option for those seeking non-urgent medical attention between Christmas and the new year. This can lead to longer than usual waits for healthier patients and those who don’t require immediate emergency care.

Holiday emergency department visits, historically, climb by up to 15 per cent, compared with an average day at Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital. Emergency departments remain appropriately staffed during the season.

By being prepared, people may avoid an emergency visit or greatly improve their experience if they need care over the holidays.

Here are some tips to help avoid a non-essential emergency department visit: