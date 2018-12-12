Kitchener man $100,000 richer

Brendan Poser of Kitchener is celebrating after winning a $100,000 top prize with INSTANT KING CASH.

“I enjoy playing LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49 and have played for about 10 years now,” shared Brendan, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “Sometimes I play the odd instant ticket too.”

The 34-year old siding worker scanned his ticket on the OLG Lottery App and discovered his windfall. “I had tears of joy,” he smiled.

The father of one plans on paying off the house, buying a cottage and enjoying an “unreal Christmas.”