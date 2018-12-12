Electric vehicle technology company FleetCarma moving to Kitchener's Catalyst 137, hiring about 100 employees

With the expansion and rapid growth of the electric vehicle industry ongoing, a local electric vehicle technology company is expanding to a bigger space, and hiring a large number of employees to join them for the ride.

FleetCarma which was acquired by Geotab, a global leader in Internet of Things and connected transportation in June of this year, is looking to hire about 100 employees in the coming months as part of the expansion, and move to Catalyst 137 in Kitchener. The company is referred to as a FleetCarma, a Geotab Company.

“One of the main reasons we wanted to stay and grow in Kitchener-Waterloo is the tech talent that is here,” explained Marketing Manager at FleetCarma, Eric Schmidt. “I imagine we’re going to be growing out our software and development and automotive technology teams, that come of course from the area round here, and the universities; (there’s) great access to really highly skilled talent."

Schmidt says the target date to the hub for Internet of Things(IOT) is March, but the process for recruiting talent has already begun with postings up. While he says the bulk of the recruitment will be in technology, there will also be opportunities in customer service, administration, sales, and marketing.

“Embedded in Geotab’s acquisition of FleetCarma was an understanding of the immense talent and innovative culture that is present in Kitchener-Waterloo,” said Matt Stevens, Geotab’s VP of Electric Vehicles and CEO of FleetCarma, via press release. “This expansion into Catalyst 137 allows us to collocate with other globally focused IoT firms and provides significant space for our growth plans.”

FleetCarma, which is currently located at 2-60 Northland Rd. in Waterloo, works with municipal and commercial fleets to provide them with telematics work with electric vehicles. Through their processes and use of the cloud, FleetCarma assists with route and range optimization in cohesion with the electric charging situation of the vehicle.

“There’s a lot of opportunity out there, the founders of both Geotab and FleetCarma have a really keen vision at the core of why we’re doing everything, and that’s the promotion of sustainable technology and safe technology, and clean vehicles, and right now that means more electric vehicles,” said Schmidt.

“The change in growth is really to respond to the growth we’ve been having, but also to get ready for what’s about to happen, and that’s a lot of demand from the market, so we need really good people; highly-skilled, and people with the same vision to join our team and help us bring electric vehicle technology to the rest of the world.”