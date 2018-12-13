Grand River Transit launches pilot ride sharing service to serve commuters in northwest Waterloo

Grand River Transit is using an app and ride-sharing service to help accommodate the transportation needs of those in northwest Waterloo.

Launched two weeks ago, GRT partnered with Ride Co., a locally-founded drive sharing company, on a 10-month pilot project aimed at improving travel times in an underserved area.

“What we’re trying to do there from those low-density neighbourhoods, is try to bring people from that area into areas where you can get conventional transit and frequency routes relatively conveniently,” explained transit planner on the project with the Region of Waterloo, William Towns.

The app, coined Flex 903, is available on app stores for Android and Apple users, and customers can use their credit card to pay there, or they can pay through regular avenues GRT offers.

Users can also use https://book.grtflex.com to book their trip. If they are travelling without a smartphone, they will receive updates through text messages.

Those needing a ride can submit a request through the app to be picked up at one of the 70 spots, and be driven by a Ride Co.-branded sedan to the appropriate bus stop that fits with their trip. Of course, the process is available in the reverse where commuters can be picked up from GRT stops, and dropped off to the virtual stops.

There will be one or two cars serving the area, depending on traffic; hours of service are from Monday to Friday 6:15 to 11:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

There is a flat $3.25 fee to use the service, which transfers into their bus travel use. Users can use their receipt as proof of payment to bus drivers. Rides can be booked up to three days in advance as well.

Towns added since the app and project was launched two weeks ago, there isn’t feasible feedback just yet. The pilot project will run till September, and feedback and recommendations to improve it will be ongoing through surveying and performance.