Surgical equipment must be replaced at St. Mary's Hospital

Among the remarkable advancements in surgical care, the introduction of laparoscopic surgery in the 1980s was a huge leap forward that rapidly expanded to all areas because of its significant benefit to patients.

“Before laparoscopy, getting a gallbladder out left you with a large noticeable scar, but today just three or four tiny marks. Having surgery this way means you will have less pain, less scarring and a much quicker recovery. You may even be able to go home the same day” reflects Irene Harder, manager of perioperative services for St. Mary’s General Hospital.

St. Mary’s surgical teams provide care to more than 20,000 patients each year and the vast majority of these procedures are performed laparoscopically. A miniature telescope with a light source is inserted inside the patient and its high-resolution video camera becomes the surgeon’s eyes during the procedure.

Advantages of new laparoscopic equipment include improved efficiency and enhanced visibility with high-definition imaging, faster recovery time, reduced chance of infection, as well as much less pain, scarring and anxiety for the patient.

Now, St. Mary’s laparoscopic equipment must be replaced. All eight systems are operating beyond the recommended 10-year lifespan and repairs are no longer supported.

“While replacement is necessary, it’s no surprise that new equipment will also provide significant technological advancements. The amazing level of high-definition imaging alone will greatly improve visibility and efficiency while performing your surgery,” mentioned Harder. “It excites me to witness the impact upgraded technology has on our team’s ability to deliver superior results for our patients.”

The Ontario hospital funding model assumes that financial donations made by community members through the foundation will cover the cost of all new and replacement equipment. Government funding provides for the day-to-day operational costs of the hospital and the staff within its walls.

“Heading into surgery, you shouldn’t have to worry whether the surgical equipment is up-to-date,” acknowledged Harder. “And providing the exceptional surgical care you have come to expect from St. Mary’s hinges on our team having reliable tools.”

An investment of $369,000 is required to respond to this urgent need. This holiday season, the hospital's foundation is asking people to consider a donation to help place new laparoscopic equipment into the hands of St. Mary’s surgical teams.

To make a donation, visit www.supportstmarys.ca, call 519-749-6797, or drop by St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation office at 911 Queen’s Blvd., Kitchener.