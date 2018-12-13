Waterloo man charged in connection to stolen pickup truck, bank cards

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection to an alleged November break and enter.

On Nov. 28, WRPS responded to the report of the break and enter at a home on Redfox Road in Waterloo.

Police say personal property was taken and the Waterloo man stole a pickup truck from the driveway. WRPS added that the man used stolen bank cards to make purchases at local stores.

On Dec. 11, WRPS's Beat Unit arrested the man, and he has been charged with several offences.