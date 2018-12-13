Kotex recalls tampons after reports they fall apart

Kimberly-Clark is recalling certain batches of U by Kotex Sleek Tampons with regular absorbency.
The manufacturer says it has received reports that some tampons have broken apart, leaving pieces in users’ bodies.
The affected lots were sold in Canada and the U.S.
Tampons recalled include those sold in 18-, 34- and three-count packages.
Users of the product should check to see if the lot code listed on the box corresponds with those listed on Kotex’s website.
If you are impacted, the company says customers should stop using the product and contact customer service.
Canadians with complaints about the tampons can report them to Health Canada online.
No other Kotex products are affected by this recall.
