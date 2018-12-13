Suspect in groping and indecent act incidents identified; arrest warrants issued

Windsor Police have identified the suspect in several indecent act incidents which have occurred in the city since early November. Arrest warrants have been issued for Jordan Page, a 36-year-old man who has ties to the Windsor and Waterloo Regional areas.

At approximately 9 am November 7 a teen girl was walking through the pathway in Willistead Park when she was approached by an unknown man riding a bike. The man began accosting her and making inappropriate comments. As the teen continued to walk away, the man touched her inappropriately from behind. The teen confronted the man, who fled the area, riding his bike east on Richmond Street.

On Thursday November 8, at approximately 11 pm, officers attended a business in the 1200 block of Tecumseh Road East where a man had entered the store and exposed himself to a female employee. The man then exited the store and left the area on a bicycle.

At approximately 9:45 pm November 20 patrol officers attended a business in the 4700 block of Tecumseh Road East where a suspect stood outside the business in front of a window and exposed himself to a female employee. He then fled the area on a bicycle.