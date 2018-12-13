Christmas Hamper and Turkey Drive delivers holiday cheer

KITCHENER — Marlene O'Brien wasn't born yet when a kindly stranger came to her struggling family's door at Christmastime bearing boxes filled with food and toys.
But the Waterloo woman knows the story well, and so do younger generations who all do their best during the holiday season to repay that generosity three-quarters of a century later.
"It's trickled down through the family," O'Brien said. "It's our way of thanking whoever it was that gave us that gift."
O'Brien dedicates every December to helping out with the Christmas Hamper and Turkey Drive, a joint effort of House of Friendship and the Kitchener-Conestoga Rotary Club.
More than 4,000 hampers are delivered to local homes to make it possible for 12,000 people in need to enjoy the holiday season.
The annual campaign, now in its 12th year, is supported through fundraising by the Rotary club and the Food Bank of Waterloo Region, along with a dedicated crew of volunteers like O'Brien who pack and deliver the hampers and hand out the turkeys.
"There's over 1,000 volunteers making this operation happen," said Margaret Lucas, development director at House of Friendship.
Longtime volunteers, families, companies, clubs and more lend a hand to ensure all their neighbours have a happy holiday.
"It's this beautiful mix," Lucas said.
Six days are needed to pack boxes with carrots, onions, potatoes, apples and oranges, broth and other essential pantry items. Then volunteer drivers start delivering hampers to homes, while turkey trucks parked through the community hand out the turkeys, including halal turkeys.
"What strikes me is the need is so great in our community," said Mike Klein, chair of the Rotary turkey drive.
The goal for this year is to raise $400,000 by Dec. 21, when hamper delivery is finished. The campaign is on track with last year, but the postal strike was disruptive.
"We could really use a boost," Klein said.
This year, warehouse space was donated by Miovision Technologies. Klein is hopeful the Kitchener company's involvement is "the birthing of an awareness in the tech community."
O'Brien said the hamper program is a wonderful experience for both those who receive and those who volunteer.
"It's a way that we can work together and give back," O'Brien said.
She helps out in the warehouse while her husband, Jim Illig, delivers hampers — an annual tradition the couple never misses.
"If we weren't able to do this, Christmas wouldn't be the same," O'Brien said.
Christmas came close to not happening for her family back in the mid-1940s, after her father suffered an injury at work and money was very tight.
"There wasn't anything left over for Christmas dinner, and there weren't going to be any presents," O'Brien said.
The stranger who came to their door to deliver groceries and gifts saved the day, and her family has never forgotten. Her brother, in his late 70s, still remembers the toy he received that holiday.
O'Brien said the gratitude from receiving a Christmas hamper often stretches long beyond the season, inspiring people to help others when they're able.
"It can be the gift that keeps on giving."
There's still time to donate at turkeydrive.ca. A donation of $25 sponsors a turkey, and $100 will feed a family of four with a food hamper including a turkey.
