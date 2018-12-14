Waterloo North Hydro provides tips for decorating safely during holiday season

Waterloo North Hydro (WNH) wants its customers to have a safe and happy holiday season.
Whether you’re decorating inside or outside of your home, WNH has a number of important safety tips to ensure you stay safe while making your home merry and bright.
2. Only buy holiday decorations that have the mark of an accredited certification agency on the package
3. Your tree should have branches, not your outlets. Do not overload outlets to avoid an electrical fire. Plug your decorations into a power bar instead
4. Keep cords tucked out of high-traffic areas and do not run them under carpets or doors where they can fray and become a fire hazard
5. Make sure to replace any broken or damaged electrical products
1. Keep electrical connections above ground and out of puddles. Do not run cords across driveways or walkways
2. Use proper clips to hang outdoor holiday lights. Do not use staples, nails or tacks
3. Be sure to use decorations as they are intended. Only use extension cords, timers, lights, and decorations rated for outdoor use outdoors
4. Plug outdoor decorations into a ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) outlet with a cover to avoid electrical shocks
5. Check for overhead powerlines before using a ladder to put up or take down decorations. Remember to always carry your ladder horizontally to avoid accidental contact with powerlines
6. WNH would also like to remind customers to keep an eye on pets that may chew and damage electrical cords and be sure to turn off your holiday lights before leaving the house or going to bed.
For additional holiday safety tips, visit www.wnhydro.com/holidaysafety.
