WHAT'S GOING ON HERE: Spotlights in uptown Waterloo

Residents of Waterloo may have noticed spotlights shining in the night sky, coming from uptown Waterloo.

Those searchlight beams are coming from a new bar, Bar Rayna, which is located at 56 King St. N., in uptown Waterloo.

Lights were frequently seen when Beta Nightclub was open, but since its closure, the night sky has been free from searchlights.

Bar Rayna is a guest-geared night club that offers bottle service and VIP treatment for guests.