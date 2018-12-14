Police search for Waterloo purse thief

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after an alleged purse robbery in the area of Bridge Street West in Waterloo on Thursday.

At 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, WRPS received a report that a woman was walking when she was approached by a male who has been described as 15-16 years old, 5-foot-9, with a slim build and dark eyebrows.

The suspect, who allegedly grabbed the woman's purse and fled towards Hillside Street, is described as wearing a dark hoodie with the hood up and dark pants.

Police say the victim didn't suffer any injuries.