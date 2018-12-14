Revisions to Grand River Transit's 901 Flex project in Kitchener have received good feedback

Revisions made to Grand River Transit’s 903 service in Kitchener’s Trinity Village and Freeport area have received positive feedback, as riders in the previously under served area have been satisfied with the changes to the pilot project.

The modifications of the 903 Flex Trinity-Freeport include a fixed schedule at three stops, a change from the fully on-demand request service that was previously employed.

“The movement to a hybrid fixed-route system with on-demand or flex stops was certainly the biggest change we made to the initial service, which was purely on-demand,” said transit planner with the Region of Waterloo, William Towns.

When the pilot project was launched in September, in addition to on-demand calls, there was a registration process that callers needed to follow to get a ride from the community buses. With the revisions, which went into effect Oct. 29, a fixed schedule has been instituted as well as an on-demand option in two stops, with the registration portion eliminated. Now, in those areas that have the on-demand options, they simply have to call in to request their ride.

“That was a bit of a barrier to use,” said Towns of the registration process.

“Making a phone call is an obstacle to people, registering for a service over the phone is an obstacle for people in this day and age, and that’s fine.”

Every community bus will stop at three fixed stops - Trinity Village, Fairway Station, and Grand River Hospital’s Freeport Campus. The bus will stop at Cedarwoods Crescent and Sunbeam Centre on request (Still through phone call here). Highlighted in the map is the Kingsbury Medical Centre, but that stop is not ready for use yet.

The detailed updated schedule can be found at https://www.grt.ca/en/schedules-maps/901-flex-trinity-freeport.aspx

Towns says feedback and surveys were completed as well, and found that demand was low for the service in its first month because of its barriers, so changes were made.

He says demand has gone up considerably since the changes were made, and commuters, are pleased with the less arduous process that has to be followed.