Local schools tally provincial funding cuts

WATERLOO REGION — Local schools are tallying cuts to education spending to see how students will be affected.

Cuts announced Friday by the Progressive Conservative government are in special programs for which local school boards budgeted $5.5 million this school year.

"I can advise that some grants were untouched, some discontinued, and some we will need to work with the ministry to better understand the changes," said Shesh Maharaj, treasurer of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

Public school treasurer Matthew Gerard could not provide a dollar amount Monday. "We still need to wait and see. We're very early days," he said.

Gerard said public schools will still have the money they need to graduate more students and improve math scores, two of its key goals.

That's because the overwhelming bulk of basic education funding is unaffected. The province is spending almost $1 billion on local schools this year.

As an example of pending cuts, Catholic schools expected to receive $108,000 this year for innovative learning. The board has been spending it in part to buy classroom technology.

"This funding is no longer available so we will need to assess what change we need to make moving forward," Maharaj said.

Cuts to public schools could affect special funding spent on apprenticeships, math, literacy, French, mental health, Indigenous students and hands-on learning, according to a budget document that lists programs that may be affected.

A government spokesperson said the $25 million was cut across Ontario from an education fund that was poorly managed.