City of Kitchener acquires building to expand Mount Hope Cemetery

The City of Kitchener has closed the purchase of 91 Moore Ave., a former Catholic school board site located directly adjacent to Kitchener’s Mount Hope Cemetery.

In the short term, the land will not be altered. The land includes a building with a single tenant, Extend-A-Family Waterloo Region. In a press release the city says it plans to honour the lease agreement with the tenant and preserve the building.

Longer term, the land and building will be used primarily for cemetery and niche purposes with some limited community space.

"The city welcomes the prospect of expanding Mount Hope Cemetery," said Trisha Bradshaw, the city's manager of cemeteries. "More land at our oldest and most centrally-located cemetery means it is easier for families to travel to by transit to pay their respects. Opportunities are rare to acquire land in an urban established area with strong links to transit. This purchase will help expand our end-of-life services and make space available in a growing, intensifying area of our city."