Man, woman arrested after driver drives through RIDE program in Kitchener

A Kitchener man and woman were arrested on Friday after a minivan bypassed a ride program in Kitchener, police say.

On Friday night, Waterloo Regional Police say they were conducting a RIDE stop on Ottawa Street at Williamsburg Road in Kitchener, and at 11:30 p.m., a minivan drove through the program without stopping.

Police say they later located the mini van at a Kitchener home, and arrested a 33-year-old man in the process. The man was charged with Impaired Operation, Dangerous Operation, Refuse to Provide a Breath Sample, Fail to Stop for Police, and Drive While Under Suspension.

The 29-year-old woman was arrested at the home as well for Obstructing a Police Investigation and Causing a Disturbance.