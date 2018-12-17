WHAT'S GOING ON HERE: Corridor on busy University Avenue opens back up in Waterloo

Waterloo commuters can rejoice as construction on a busy stretch of University Avenue has been completed and the road has been reopened.

Project manager at the Region of Waterloo Peter Linn confirmed on Monday that the stretch of University between Erb Street and Keats Way was reopened on Sunday Dec. 16 after about five months of construction.

Linn says pavement markings were installed and traffic lights were energized over the weekend.

Originally, the project, which consisted of installing cycling lanes and lane extensions, was set to complete by the end of October. Construction the road began on July 30.