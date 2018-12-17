Norfolk man charged with impaired driving after driving into oncoming traffic on highway in Waterloo

A 59-year-old Norfolk man was arrested and charged after driving in the wrong direction on Highway 85 in Waterloo on Sunday night, said Ontario Provincial Police.
A tweet from Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says Edward Martin was charged with impaired by drug and dangerous operation after multiple callers reported his vehicle travelling the wrong way.
Const. Lauren Ballsaid Martin's vehicle wasn't travelling in the wrong lane for an extended period of time.
"We had a couple calls on it," she said. "It wasn't a great length of time, because by the time officers intercepted it, (the vehicle) had righted itself and it was travelling the proper way."
Ball says the OPP they have an idea of what drug was involved, but testing needs to confirm it. However, she did mention that it wasn't marijuana.
Martin has been released from custody.
Multiple calls overnight about a wrong-way vehicle travelling on #Hwy85 in #Waterloo. Edward MARTIN, a 59 year old man from Norfolk County, charged with Impaired by Drug and Dangerous Operation.
Call 911 if you see a suspected impaired driver. #IMPAIREDisIMPAIRED pic.twitter.com/TcFvEHXjgr
