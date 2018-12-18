Mini Car Collectibles to close its doors after 25 years

For Rob Gural of Mini Car Collectibles, 25 years is enough.

In fact, when it’s all added up, he estimates he’s put at least 50 years of total hours into his business, which is closing in the new year.

“There’s a lot of work involved, especially when you have to do everything,” said Gural from his shop at 52 Regina St. N. in uptown Waterloo.

His shop, Mini Car Collectibles, will close in the new year after 25 years of business. For Gural, who originally started in the Westmount Plaza Mall, it was long enough.

“Twenty-five years was just a nice, round number,” said Gural, an avid diecast collector himself.

For a business that started off as a pop-up Christmas store, 25 years is a good run. Gural, who had been collecting diecast replicas through the 1980s, decided in 1993 to open a special Christmas pop-up shop in the Westmount Plaza Mall.

“I just loved cars. When I started in the mid-'80s, it was just the dawning of diecast cars,” said Rob. “The 1/18th era was just starting and that’s what I focused on when I collected.”

It was a growing industry, but now the 1/18-sized diecast replicas are huge.

The original location supposed to be a three-month commitment, but he had customers coming back for more.

He operated there for seven years, before it was clear that the mall, which no longer exists, was dying. He then moved to the current shop on Regina Street in 2000.