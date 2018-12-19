Mental health service usage spikes at University of Waterloo

After a public outcry near the end of the last school term, the University of Waterloo has seen a notable increase in the utilization of mental health services on campus.

According to the university, the total amount of individuals has increased only one per cent, but the total amount of appointments has increased by nine per cent.

In total, the university has accommodated 17,726 mental health-related appointments in counselling, the student health clinic and psychiatry areas from May 1 to Nov. 30, 2018. That's up from 16,273 from the same period in 2017.

Last year, the University of Waterloo agreed to investigate mental health issues on campus and as a result of that, a committee came forward with 36 recommendations. Those recommendations include more mental health training for faculty, as well as increased resources for victims of sexual violence.