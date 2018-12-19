Mental health service usage spikes at University of Waterloo

After a public outcry near the end of the last school term, the University of Waterloo has seen a notable increase in the utilization of mental health services on campus.
According to the university, the total amount of individuals has increased only one per cent, but the total amount of appointments has increased by nine per cent.
In total, the university has accommodated 17,726 mental health-related appointments in counselling, the student health clinic and psychiatry areas from May 1 to Nov. 30, 2018. That's up from 16,273 from the same period in 2017.
Last year, the University of Waterloo agreed to investigate mental health issues on campus and as a result of that, a committee came forward with 36 recommendations. Those recommendations include more mental health training for faculty, as well as increased resources for victims of sexual violence.
As of Nov. 1, a total of 44 per cent of those recommendations have either been completed or are in progress. There is an implementation task force in charge of ensuring the recommendations are followed.
Mental health has been an important topic at the University of Waterloo for the last number of years, as student suicides become more common. The outcry last March, which led to a rally, was in response to a student who jumped from Claudette Millar Hall and ended his own life.
