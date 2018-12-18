Kitchener bakers get sweet surprise with $7.9 million Lotto 649 win

Bakery owners Nabi Kurdistan and Tawfik Sindy of Kitchener will have a sweet Christmas this year.

“It’s going to be an amazing Christmas,” said Kurdistan and Sindy of Kitchener in a press release. The couple won $7,935,986.70 in the Dec. 15 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“It’s our first big win!” shared the married couple, owners of a bakery, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto yesterday to pick up their cheque.

“We enjoy playing Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 together but Tawfik likes his Iinstant tickets too,” laughed Nabi, 53.

On the morning after the draw, Nabi and Tawfik went to the same store they bought their Lotto 6/49 ticket to purchase an Instant ticket. “We scanned our Lotto 6/49 ticket while we were there and when we saw the words ‘Big Winner,’ we were in shock,” recalled Tawfik, 66.

The parents of six plan on paying off some bills, helping their children upgrade their vehicles and enjoying an extra special Christmas. “Also, we haven’t been back home for a while so we are planning to take a trip to Kurdistan,” smiled Nabi.

“We haven’t slept since we found out we won – once we get our cheque in the bank, we’ll be much better,” concluded Tawfik.

Since its launch in June 1982, Ontario Lotto 6/49 players have won over $12.4 billion in prizes, including 1,365 jackpot wins and 260 guaranteed $1 million prize draws.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hasty Market on Westwood Drive in Kitchener.