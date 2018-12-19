St. Paul Island works to keep air service after airline sale

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Residents of a remote western Alaska island are concerned about a possible lapse in air service after PenAir was purchased by another airline.

KTVA-TV reports PenAir had provided regular flights to St. Paul Island in the Bering Sea, but the company filed for bankruptcy and Ravn Alaska agreed to buy it earlier this year.

PenAir spokeswoman Missy Roberts says the company is "uncertain" if service to St. Paul will continue once the asset sale is complete.

City manager Phillip Zavadil says Ravn is working to obtain federal certification to service the area, but that certification is not expected until February.