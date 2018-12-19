UPDATE: Bomber Pub at University of Waterloo incurred more than $1 million in losses in 5 years

He also estimated that it would be about a year before something new came up in the space.

“At the end of the day, we’re figuring out what is best for the students, and hearing what they would like to get out of it.”

Being a bartender for four years at the student run restaurant, MacMillan says he saw a decline in the traffic while Bomber Wednesdays became less prevalent, and were more event-based, running once or twice a month.

Ron Kielstra, who is currently completing his second degree at Waterloo, says he visited the Bomber quite a bit more when he was younger, and says it was a good place to go and hangout, but he also observed issues with the space.

“I do just remember always so many issues there, food would take forever to get to the table, and service wouldn’t be all that prompt,” Kielstra said. “I get that it was all student employees, but the management of the Bomber was never very good.

“You would think that selling beer on campus would be guaranteed way to make money, but the space wasn’t conducive to big events, and it felt like a bit of a bunker, when people thought about going out, it wasn’t the first thing on the list.”

Kielstra added that if the plans with the space are to make it more amenable to bigger events and make it more appealing for students, it would be a step in the right direction.

“It was always a good place to go, but never the place to go,” he said.

With the closure of the Bomber, who will hold its last two big nights on Jan. 9 and 16, approximately 40 staff members will lose their employment, according to MacMillan.

MacMillan wanted to highlight that because employment for the Bomber was through Feds, there will be further opportunities for those students in the new year through those avenues.

“Feds is one of the largest organizations that offer part-time jobs to our students, there has been these losses for a decent amount of staff, (but) we do have opportunities elsewhere for these students to still have part-time work,” MacMillan said.

The university’s human resources processes were followed in terms of the staff involved in the closure as well, MacMillan says.

