Holiday changes in Waterloo Region for garbage and recycling pickup

Christmas and New Years have pushed back waste pickup around Waterloo Region, but residents will be able to put out twice as much garbage for a limited time after the holidays.

Those who are already anticipating tossing out bags of crumpled up wrapping paper and uneaten fruit cake should know that waste pickup days will be pushed back after Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Garbage and recycling crews are not working the statutory holidays of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, said Deanna Dakin, a waste management co-ordinator with the Region of Waterloo.

For those two weeks, everyone’s collection will be delayed by one day, except on Monday. A Wednesday pickup would happen instead on Thursday, for example.

Crews will still start at 7 a.m., so make sure to have waste at the roadside the night before if you want to enjoy some extra sleep over the holidays, Dakin said.

Crews will also pick up more bags than usual for the garbage days during the week of Dec. 24-29. Instead of four untagged garbage bags or cans, for those two garbage days people can set out eight bags or cans without needing to pay extra. This does not apply to bulky or large items.

Dakin said she gets questions from friends and neighbours about holiday waste pickup. Wooden clementine boxes are not recyclable, she reminded the region’s residents.

Christmas trees can be put out on garbage pickup day between Dec. 31 and Jan. 11. Please take everything off the tree, said Kathleen Basoum, a co-ordinator with the region's waste management: “You would be surprised how many we get with the stands still on them."

The region sees a spike in the amount of waste each year around Christmas, Basoum added. She encouraged people to use their greenbins and blue boxes to full capacity. “We want to remind people to think about reducing waste at Christmas time," she said.

The region will also be mailing out new 2019 Waste Management Calendars to everyone early in the new year.