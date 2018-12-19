Chic Pea Pita & Grill, opening in late December in Waterloo, offers unique 'open concept'

Chic Pea Pita & Grill, a new restaurant in Waterloo which will be opening in late December, offers a unique "see how your food is being made" concept.

“Our slogan is we’re taking food to the next level. We want you to come in and try us, and get the full service and appreciate all the little details we put into the restaurant,” said manager of Chic Pea, Susan Alhares. “From the decor, from the food, and above all, customers are number 1.”

The new Middle Eastern restaurant will open in the location previously occupied by Pizza Hut at 91 University Ave. near the intersection of Weber Street.

Alhares was part of a group that opened up Arabesque, a Middle-Eastern restaurant on Victoria Street, about nine years ago, before selling it almost five years ago. Alhares’s husband, Nedal Alhares, is the owner of Chic Pea.

With Chic Pea though, Alhares is looking forward with a new vision for the Kitchener-Waterloo area, where customers can see how the bulk of their food is being prepared.

She is particularly excited about the rotisserie charcoal chicken machines, which she says, are the first of their kind in Canada.

The machines allow for customers to see how their chicken is being made.

According to Alhares, the main proponents of Chic Pea’s vision include providing healthy food, as well as the aforementioned “open concept,” all at a reasonable price. In addition to their rotisserie chicken machines and visible custom ovens, Chic Pea offers other unique items such as Turkish Pizza and Arabian pistachio ice cream.

Providing vegetarian options was also a priority for the 110-seat dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery-friendly restaurant while the meat is also 100 per cent halal.

“As Middle Easterners, we don’t always eat meat and chicken on a daily basis, some of us eat vegetarian, so we have a couple dishes that are going to be offered to our vegetarian clients, as well as an option for meat and chicken dishes," explained Alhares.