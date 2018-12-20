2 drivers charged as result of collision that killed 85-year-old Waterloo man

Two drivers have been charged as a result of a car collision that killed an 85-year-old Waterloo man on Dec. 5, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

A 24-year-old Guelph man was charged with Careless Driving Causing Death and Failing to Stop for a Red Light as his Toyota Sienna minivan, which was traveling East on University Avenue, collided with the 85-year-old's Nissan Sentra, which was stopped on Lincoln Road, police say.

WRPS determined that a third vehicle was involved, and as a result a 45-year-old man was charged with Turn not in Safety.