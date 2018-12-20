Police investigate alleged robbery of cellphone in Kitchener



Waterloo Regional Police are investigating the report of a cellphone robbery that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Kitchener.

WRPS responded to the report on Wednesday around 12:06 a.m. in the area of Greenfield Avenue and Traynor Avenue.

Police say they received a report that a man used a weapon to demand another man's phone while he was walking. The victim didn't sustain any injuries.

The suspect is described as white, 5-foot-10, with a medium build, and wearing a dark sweater with the hood up, a white winter coat that had fur lining, white runners, and dark pants.