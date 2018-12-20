A merry member: Phallic bush turns heads in west Kitchener neighbourhood

A phallic set of bushes in a west Kitchener neighbourhood has passersby and neighbours snickering.

The house, at the corner of Westmeadow and Dawn Ridge Drives in Kitchener, has become a landmark of sorts, especially after the set of bushes was posted on the popular social media platform, Reddit.

For Christmas, the homeowner, George McGow, decided to decorate the two plump low bushes, along with the 20-foot long shaft. The two lower bushes are equipped with blue lights, while the shaft is endowed with brilliant white lights.

But this isn't the first time the bushes have received royal treatment. Back in May, before the provincial election, a sign for NDP candidate Kelly Dick was placed in front of the local landmark.

When contacted about the bushes by Metroland Media, McGow said he wasn't aware of any phallic-shaped items on his property.

"I have a lot of bushes," said McGow.

Neighbours, however, are noticing.

"I use it as a landmark for when my friends come to my house," said one neighbour who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "I think it's hilarious. It's been there as long as I can remember."

She said she wonders if the homeowner is aware of how neighbours perceive his set of bushes.

"I always wonder if the guy who actually owns the house knows."