‘Toxic’ herbicide applied along Waterloo hydro corridor causes concern

Under a provincial public works exemption, Hydro One’s use of herbicides is permitted in order to prevent damage to public works, protect structural integrity and mitigate future safety risks, a spokesperson said.

However Hydro One says it will respect a landowner’s request not to use the herbicide.

In 2016, Hydro One agreed to not use Garlon RTU in the Red Hill Valley hydro corridor in Hamilton after nearby homeowners protested its use on city-owned land.

However, both Hydro One and the manufacturer emphasize that when properly applied, Garlon is not harmful to humans or animals.

Dow says the active ingredient breaks down quickly in the environment, between 30 and 90 days, and treated fields can later be safely grazed by livestock. The product isn’t sprayed, but rather applied by a hand pump directly onto the circumference of the cut stump or stems in a very precise manner, according to Hydro One. "Because Garlon RTU binds tightly to organic compounds and is not applied near waterways, it is contained to the site of application."

Still, other jurisdictions such as Guelph and Bonfield Township have attempted to restrict or uphold strict bans on its use.

Waterloo Ward 3 Coun. Angela Vieth admitted she was taken aback by Linseman’s concerns and said she’d be willing to look at measures to curtail the use of Garlon, where possible.

“It never occurred to me that they’d be using it near stormwater ponds and those sorts of areas,” she said.

“I’m not for it, but (on this) our hands are tied, I believe. This is Hydro One land, and from my understanding they do it every six years.”



