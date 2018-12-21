‘Toxic’ herbicide applied along Waterloo hydro corridor causes concern

A Waterloo resident is raising a red flag about the application of a controversial herbicide along the Hydro One corridor near Conservation Drive — one that’s been restricted and even banned in other Ontario jurisdictions due to its toxicity and potential impact on wildlife and the natural environment.
Pat Linseman was recently walking his dogs along the trail that follows the hydro transmission corridor through the Laurel Creek Conservation Area when he noticed numerous warning signs for pesticide use.
The signs placed along the provincially-owned hydro right-of-way, dated Dec. 18, provide a phone number, the name of the substance, Garlon RTU, as well as a registration number.
Manufactured by Dow AgroSciences, a Canadian company, Garlon RTU is described as a ready-to-use product that provides control of hard-to-kill woody plants for basal bark and stump treatment programs. It can be applied year-round if plants are dry.
The government-approved product is commonly used by utilities, pipeline companies and even some government agencies, but is listed as potentially toxic to aquatic life and birds.
Hydro One complies with all provincial rules and regulations, internal standards and labels when applying the “Health Canada approved” herbicide, said company spokesperson Alicia Sayers, adding that it's never used in proximity to open water courses.
Hydro One met with the City of Waterloo forestry and environment staff to review the required efforts, which included trimming and removing trees, as well as the selective application of herbicides by properly licensed and supervised Hydro One staff. Sayers said notifications were delivered to adjacent residents prior to work commencing.
Linseman, who previously worked in the forestry industry, agrees that something must be done to control the growth of trees along the hydro corridor, but questions whether the application of Garlon RTU isn’t overkill.
“It’s the herbicide that I’m worried about, because of the birds, the bees and the wildlife,” he said, pointing to a nearby stormwater retention pond and environmentally sensitive wetland in the nearby conservation area.
“The other option is just coming back more often to cut.”
Under a provincial public works exemption, Hydro One’s use of herbicides is permitted in order to prevent damage to public works, protect structural integrity and mitigate future safety risks, a spokesperson said.
However Hydro One says it will respect a landowner’s request not to use the herbicide.
In 2016, Hydro One agreed to not use Garlon RTU in the Red Hill Valley hydro corridor in Hamilton after nearby homeowners protested its use on city-owned land.
However, both Hydro One and the manufacturer emphasize that when properly applied, Garlon is not harmful to humans or animals.
Dow says the active ingredient breaks down quickly in the environment, between 30 and 90 days, and treated fields can later be safely grazed by livestock. The product isn’t sprayed, but rather applied by a hand pump directly onto the circumference of the cut stump or stems in a very precise manner, according to Hydro One. "Because Garlon RTU binds tightly to organic compounds and is not applied near waterways, it is contained to the site of application."
Still, other jurisdictions such as Guelph and Bonfield Township have attempted to restrict or uphold strict bans on its use.
Waterloo Ward 3 Coun. Angela Vieth admitted she was taken aback by Linseman’s concerns and said she’d be willing to look at measures to curtail the use of Garlon, where possible.
“It never occurred to me that they’d be using it near stormwater ponds and those sorts of areas,” she said.
“I’m not for it, but (on this) our hands are tied, I believe. This is Hydro One land, and from my understanding they do it every six years.”
