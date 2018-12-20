LCBO will have extended hours in 2019 at select Kitchener-Waterloo locations

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario will be extending its hours in 2019 at 50 locations across the province, including three in Kitchener-Waterloo.

Starting on Jan. 4, 2019, the locations will see their hours extended to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to a press release on the LCBO's website.

In K-W, the LCBO's at 324 Highland Rd. West, 115 King St. South, and 1005 Ottawa St. South Unit A, will be see their weekend hours extended to a 14-hour day.

In addition, the same 50 locations in Ontario will also be open on Boxing Day, as they will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.