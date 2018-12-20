LCBO will have extended hours in 2019 at select Kitchener-Waterloo locations

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario will be extending its hours in 2019 at 50 locations across the province, including three in Kitchener-Waterloo.
Starting on Jan. 4, 2019, the locations will see their hours extended to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to a press release on the LCBO's website.
In K-W, the LCBO's at 324 Highland Rd. West, 115 King St. South, and 1005 Ottawa St. South Unit A, will be see their weekend hours extended to a 14-hour day.
In addition, the same 50 locations in Ontario will also be open on Boxing Day, as they will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In addition to K-W, LCBO's in Barrie, Thunder Bay, Oshawa, Peterborough, Ottawa, Brampton, Mississauga, Oakville, Toronto, York Region, Hamilton, London, Windsor, and St. Catharines will see their hours extended.
The @LCBO is bringing more convenience to Ontario consumers this holiday season. 50 locations will be open on Boxing Day, and they be will expanding their hours permanently effective January 4, 2019. Please enjoy responsibly! https://t.co/RJjk2iJWKV pic.twitter.com/6S6SFV2nwW
— Doug Ford (@fordnation) December 20, 2018
