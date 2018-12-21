Kitchener Sixo site acquired by new developer, being 'reimagined'

Kitchener’s Sixo site, which was introduced as one of the area's hottest new mixed-use condominium developments on King Street West, north of Victoria Street, has been divested by the Zehr Group of Companies and acquired by a new developer.

VanMar Developments, a division of VanMar Constructors Inc., announced its acquisition of the property at 607-641 King St. W. earlier this week.

The development project has been rebranded "Station Park" and will be somewhat similar to the concept introduced by the Zehr Group back in 2017, according to Paul Leveck, founder and CEO of Urban Legend Developments Ltd., a partner with VanMar.

In a press release, VanMar said it’s in the process of “reimagining” the project that encompasses the long-awaited restoration of the historic Kaufman mansion, which will sit at the heart of the new development situated between the CN Rail tracks and Wellington Street.

“We just acquired the property in October, so as you can imagine, with a project that large, there are a lot factors that go into making sure it’s a good quality development,” Leveck said.

“We’re just going through all the work done by the Zehr group, which was a good concept, and trying to improve upon it as much as we can.”

The Sixo concept included five new buildings clustered around the 1897 mansion, including a 14-storey apartment, three condo towers ranging from 26 to 30 storeys, and a midrise office/retail building. It was expected to add 227,000 square feet of office space, 69,000 square feet of commercial space and 990 residential units, with the cost estimated between $450 million and $500 million.

Zac Zehr, manager of development with the Zehr Group, could not immediately be reached for comment.

More information about Station Park will likely be released in the springtime, said Leveck.

“We recognize the community is very sensitive to the development because of its scale and we want to make sure we remain sensitive to those concerns,” he added.