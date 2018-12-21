City of Kitchener seeks input on proposed 2019 budget

The City of Kitchener is seeking public input on its proposed 2019 budget, which will be considered by council throughout January. The proposed property tax increase of 2.3 per cent is below Ontario’s rate of inflation, and the review of 2018’s actuals versus budget is projecting a small surplus.

Budget documents that will be presented to council and the key dates for the budget process can be found at www.kitchener.ca/budget. The public is being encouraged to provide input and suggestions through an online survey, phone, email or in person at the Jan. 21 public input session.

The annual budget lays out the city’s strategic priorities for the year, funding services and programs through the operating budget, and addressing asset renewal and replacement needs through the capital budget. For 2019, the budget includes four priority areas of investment:

- Road Safety and Cycling